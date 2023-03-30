SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

SEI Investments Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.63.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $2,388,821.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,813,217 shares in the company, valued at $560,432,469.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $2,388,821.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,813,217 shares in the company, valued at $560,432,469.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $2,277,983.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,905,613 shares in the company, valued at $564,526,808.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,523 shares of company stock worth $13,928,946 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 1,860.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

