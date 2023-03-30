Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,302 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 30.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.20 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

