Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $33,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after buying an additional 182,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,824,000 after buying an additional 154,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after acquiring an additional 141,697 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW opened at $173.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.36. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at $570,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,784.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CW. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

