Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of TECK opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.63. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.