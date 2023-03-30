Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in CME Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

CME Group Trading Down 0.1 %

CME Group stock opened at $187.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.06 and its 200-day moving average is $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $247.01. The company has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.54%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

