Short Interest in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Expands By 136.4%

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ BRIV opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter valued at $116,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

