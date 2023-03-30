Short Interest in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Rises By 133.2%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, an increase of 133.2% from the February 28th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

CHNR stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

