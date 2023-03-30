Short Interest in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 (NASDAQ:SOLOW) Increases By 128.6%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 (NASDAQ:SOLOW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 Stock Performance

SOLOW stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

