Short Interest in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Increases By 132.2%

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 132.2% from the February 28th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 949,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

i-80 Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAUX opened at $2.39 on Thursday. i-80 Gold has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $588.90 million and a P/E ratio of -7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 214.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that i-80 Gold will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAUX. Orion Resource Partners USA LP bought a new stake in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $57,246,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in i-80 Gold by 143,450.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,296,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in i-80 Gold by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,760,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,768 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $3,144,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $2,443,000. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

About i-80 Gold

(Get Rating)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.