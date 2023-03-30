Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Expands By 120.2%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,900 shares, a growth of 120.2% from the February 28th total of 257,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,022,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $88.58 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $103.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.58.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.