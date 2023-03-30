Short Interest in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Rises By 133.3%

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Price Performance

NYSE:CEE opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 24.8% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

