Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($67.74) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($66.77) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

SHL stock opened at €51.04 ($54.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of €50.42 and a 200-day moving average of €48.42. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a 12-month high of €57.84 ($62.19).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

