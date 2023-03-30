Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($66.77) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €63.00 ($67.74) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €51.04 ($54.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.42. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a one year high of €57.84 ($62.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

