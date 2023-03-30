Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €64.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($66.77) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €51.04 ($54.88) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €48.42. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a fifty-two week high of €57.84 ($62.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

