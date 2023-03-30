Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $34.09

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.09, but opened at $35.99. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $37.84, with a volume of 446,214 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGML shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Sigma Lithium Trading Up 1.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35.
About Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
