Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Gap Up to $70.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.00, but opened at $75.03. Signature Bank shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 21,710,805 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Stephens cut Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank Trading Up 84.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1,166.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

