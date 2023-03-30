Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,344,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 73,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $106.59 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $138.65. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

