Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,532 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,612 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 333,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,158,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $106.59 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $138.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.42.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.08.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

