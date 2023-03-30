Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $2,171,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $4,775,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,928 shares of company stock worth $26,079,959. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $137.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.68. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $246.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.63.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

