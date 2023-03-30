Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Up to $81.07

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.07, but opened at $84.07. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $84.13, with a volume of 290,100 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

