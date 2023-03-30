SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $371.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEDG. Scotiabank began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $269.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 168,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 5,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,673,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after buying an additional 101,949 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $291.94 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

