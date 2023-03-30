Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.35. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

