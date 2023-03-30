Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$6.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$20.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.60.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Shares of SDE opened at C$14.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$8.92 and a 52 week high of C$16.04.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

