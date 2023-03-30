Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.60.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Stock Down 4.1 %

TSE:SDE opened at C$14.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$8.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.40.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.