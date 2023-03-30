SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,303 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $514,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.94. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.