Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.46. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

