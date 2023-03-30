Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $36,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Longbow Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $77.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

