State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CCRN opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $628.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 48.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

