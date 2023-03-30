State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 25.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,533 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,649,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after acquiring an additional 967,743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 42.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 772,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 24.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,130,000 after purchasing an additional 653,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

Ready Capital Price Performance

NYSE RC opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $249.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.81%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Insider Activity at Ready Capital

In other Ready Capital news, Director Dominique Mielle bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,386.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dominique Mielle bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $106,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,230.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

