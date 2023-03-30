State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,625,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 244.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Stock Up 2.3 %

GES stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.87. Guess’, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $24.66.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $817.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guess’ in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

