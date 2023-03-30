State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,204 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,097 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 388.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after buying an additional 1,581,991 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $45,031,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 684.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,269,000 after buying an additional 1,197,940 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.31.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

