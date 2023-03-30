State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $780,000 Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 715.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $48.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.47. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

