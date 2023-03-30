State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after buying an additional 590,747 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period.

Shares of ANF opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.07 and a beta of 1.43. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

