State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $760,000 in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 138,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 21.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,325,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 590,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 223,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 158,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Stock Up 1.0 %

PAYO opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -148.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. Analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Payoneer Global news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 63,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $378,677.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 901,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,390,413.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 63,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $378,677.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 901,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,390,413.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $35,759.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,136 shares of company stock worth $1,068,720. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.