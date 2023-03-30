State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Argus lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $361.04 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.87 and a 200-day moving average of $320.54.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

