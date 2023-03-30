State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 61.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 770.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGT. Susquehanna lowered Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

Shares of ALGT opened at $88.66 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $176.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 985.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $49,309.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,644.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $142,069.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $49,309.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $649,644.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,439 shares of company stock worth $984,461 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.