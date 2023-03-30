State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 160 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PVH were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PVH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of PVH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PVH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on PVH to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

PVH Price Performance

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $85.18 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

See Also

