State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 368 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Andersons were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Andersons by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,999,000 after acquiring an additional 120,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,870,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,110,000 after buying an additional 79,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,555,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,302,000 after buying an additional 112,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Andersons by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 35.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after acquiring an additional 255,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANDE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Andersons in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Andersons Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 19.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Andersons news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,536 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,627,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,201 shares of company stock worth $1,177,298 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

