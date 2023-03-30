State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,032 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $66.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BERY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.