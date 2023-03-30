Sterling Manor Financial LLC Buys 3,050 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Whelan Financial grew its stake in shares of Apple by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 18,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 56,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Apple by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 611,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,393,000 after purchasing an additional 57,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $160.77 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.