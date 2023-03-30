Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$18.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SDE. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.60.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$14.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.40. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$8.92 and a 52 week high of C$16.04.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

