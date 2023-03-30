Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after acquiring an additional 577,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 79.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after acquiring an additional 214,243 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow Price Performance

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $438.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $601.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $444.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.87.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.