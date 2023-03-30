Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 806 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $283.36 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $287.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

