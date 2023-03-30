Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,901 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NVS stock opened at $90.19 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.