Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,779,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,346,000 after purchasing an additional 96,946 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,768,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,598,000 after acquiring an additional 155,326 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,290,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,340,000 after acquiring an additional 36,144 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,247,000 after acquiring an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 959,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after acquiring an additional 61,092 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.34. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

