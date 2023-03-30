Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,623,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

IFRA stock opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

