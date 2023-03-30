Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDU stock opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $944.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average is $84.39. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $74.96 and a one year high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

