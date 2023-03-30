Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.1 %

MDLZ stock opened at $70.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.13. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $70.39. The company has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.