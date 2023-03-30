Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,388 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

