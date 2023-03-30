Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $767,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

VLUE stock opened at $90.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day moving average is $92.36.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.